版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 01:12 BJT

Santander Consumer USA to pay $9.35 mln settlement over repossessed cars

WASHINGTON Feb 25 Santander Consumer USA Inc will pay at least $9.35 million to resolve allegations concerning improper car repossessions against service members, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The settlement covers the repossessions of 1,112 motor vehicles between January 2008 and February 2013, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐