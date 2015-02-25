Santander Consumer USA to pay $9.35 mln settlement over repossessed cars

WASHINGTON Feb 25 Santander Consumer USA Inc will pay at least $9.35 million to resolve allegations concerning improper car repossessions against service members, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The settlement covers the repossessions of 1,112 motor vehicles between January 2008 and February 2013, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)