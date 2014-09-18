U.S. Federal Reserve takes enforcement against Santander

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday took an enforcement against a U.S. unit of Spanish bank Santander, saying the bank should not pay out dividends without prior written approval.
Santander was one of three non-U.S. backed banks whose plans for higher dividends or share buybacks were blocked by the Fed earlier this year, due to weaknesses in their capital planning processes. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bill Trott)
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017