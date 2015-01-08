UPDATE 5-Santander to boost capital and cut dividends in Botin shake-up

* Spanish bank raises 7.5 bln euros with quickfire share
sale
* Share placement priced at 6.18 eur per share
* Cuts 2015 dividend to 0.20 euros per share
* Says fundraising will support growth in key markets
* Expects 2014 net profit up 30 pct to 5.8 bln euros
By Jesús Aguado and Sarah White
MADRID, Jan 8 Santander's new chief Ana
Botin continued her shake-up of the Spanish lender on Thursday
by announcing a 7.5 billion euro (US$8.8 billion) capital
increase and dividend cut to help to fund its expansion.
Capital levels at the euro zone's biggest bank had long been
under scrutiny, along with what some analysts said was an
overgenerous dividend policy in the years since the 2007 global
financial crisis.
"I think it's the right thing to do. They needed to
strengthen their capital base," said Francois Savary, chief
investment officer at Swiss bank and fund management group Reyl,
which owns Santander shares.
Santander has weathered a deep economic crisis at home in
recent years, helped by revenue from key overseas markets such
as Brazil and Britain. The bank, which has several listed
subsidiaries including in the United States, had previously
resisted calls for it to raise cash from shareholders.
However, Santander said on Thursday that the cash raised
will be used to grow in its key markets, including Spain,
Brazil, Britain and the United States.
The capital increase through an accelerated share placing
surprised some investors and is the latest sign that Botin is
stamping her mark on the bank after taking over from her late
father, Emilio, who ran Santander for 28 years until his death
last September.
"Strengthening the capital now will allow the bank to
capture the organic growth opportunities, increasing credit and
business share in key markets," the bank said.
Santander also said it will report a net profit of about 5.8
billion euros for last year, roughly 30 percent higher than in
2013. Income should rise about 6 percent from 2013, with losses
from bad debts expected to fall by about 10 percent, it said.
It is due to report full 2014 results on Feb. 3.
HEALTH CHECK
Santander passed a health check of European banks last year,
but its capital strength was weaker than peers including BBVA
and BNP Paribas under a recession scenario
used for the European Banking Authority's estimates.
Santander is considered systemically important to global
banking, which means that it has to hold extra capital because
of the damage its collapse could cause to markets.
Ana Botin, who previously ran Santander's British business,
is the fourth generation of Botins to hold the reins and the
family owns roughly 2 percent of the bank's shares.
She ousted CEO Javier Marin in November, replacing the
former close ally of Emilio Botin with finance boss Jose Antonio
Alvarez.
Ana Botin's shake-up extended to payouts for investors as
Santander said that dividends from 2015 earnings would be cut to
0.20 euros per share, from 0.60 euros previously, with three out
of four payments to be made in cash. It previously offered
investors all payments as scrip dividends.
It intends to pay 30-40 percent of its recurring profits in
cash dividends in future, compared with 20 percent currently.
About 46 percent of Santander's shareholders are small
individual investors, often customers of the bank.
Santander said that the cash-raising and dividend cut should
lift its core capital ratio, on a full Basel III basis, by about
1.4 percentage points to about 10 percent this year. The ratio
was 8.3 percent at the end of 2014.
The historically acquisitive Santander is also among those
to have expressed interest in the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco,
the bank created after the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo last
year.
Goldman Sachs and UBS are joint bookrunners
for the sale of 1.2 billion shares and are fully underwriting
it.
These were placed at 6.18 euros per share, Santander said
late on Thursday, a discount of around 10 percent to the price
the stock closed at earlier in the day, when it was suspended.
Two sources had earlier said the stock would be sold within a
6.18-6.50 euro per share price range.
The new shares start trading on Jan. 13.
($1 = 0.8495 euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater, Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Freya Berry in London, Elisabeth O'Leary in Madrid; Writing by
Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)