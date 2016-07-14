版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 00:47 BJT

US regulator orders Santander to pay $10 mln over illegal overdraft practices

| WASHINGTON, July 14

WASHINGTON, July 14 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday that Santander Bank would pay $10 million to settle charges that it engaged in illegal overdraft practices.

The regulator said the bank's telemarketing vendor deceptively marketed its overdraft protection services and then signed customers up for them without their consent. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐