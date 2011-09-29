UPDATE 4-Santander says comfortable with capital levels

* CEO tells investors no need to raise capital
* Sees RoE improving to 12-14 pct
* To spend 500 mln stg on UK business ahead of expected IPO
* Sees Spain, Portugal bad debt cycle improving from 2012
(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
MADRID/LONDON, Sept 29 Spanish bank Santander
is comfortable with its capital levels, Chief Executive
Alfredo Saenz told investors on Thursday, at a time when
wholesale funding markets have shut for European banks in the
middle of a debt crisis.
The euro zone's biggest bank does not need to raise capital,
Saenz said at an investor event, according to a bank spokesman,
and the bank's core capital levels would remain between 9.5 and
10 percent over the next two years.
A buying spree, including the purchase of a majority stake
in a Polish bank and the acquisition of some 300 UK branches,
coupled with concerns over exposure to rotten Spanish real
estate has raised fears over the bank's capital cushion.
Santander said on Thursday its majority-owned Spanish unit,
Banesto , would sell real estate assets and shore up its
provisions against those remaining on the balance sheet over the
next two years.
Spain remains a weak spot for Santander, despite a decade of
aggressive expansion abroad, as bad loans related to a steep
property downturn continue to eat up capital.
Santander said it will take three years for profits to
return to normal as higher regulatory and funding costs bite
while the credit cycle gradually improves.
The euro zone's biggest bank expects its return on equity
(RoE) to improve by between 3 and 6 percentage points over the
next three years.
It also sees profits in emerging markets growing by at least
10 percent in the short to medium term, compared with
"single-digit growth" in profit in mature markets.
"With our solid business model and a great effort from all
our units, it is within our reach to return to levels of RoE of
12-14 percent," said Saenz. The bank's RoE dropped to 9.4
percent in the first half of this year.
Rivals including HSBC , Barclays and BNP
Paribas are also trying to lift profitability, which
has slumped due to the need to hold more capital. Banks are
selling assets to shrink balance sheets and cutting costs.
Santander outlined its expectations as it began meetings
with investors and analysts in London on Thursday and Friday.
The bank said its British arm plans to spend almost 500
million pounds ($783 million) in the next two years to improve
returns to 16 percent of tangible equity, as it gears up for a
flotation of the unit.
It is expected to spin off and list its British operations
in 2013, delayed from this year due to the uncertain impact of
regulatory change, financial market turmoil and a delay in its
integration of branches bought from Royal Bank of Scotland
.
Santander expects losses from bad debts to start improving
next year in Spain and Portugal, and will aim to "regain lost
profit" and generate 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in excess
free capital a year in 2013 and 2014.
It expects the Spanish retail loan book to shrink by 3
percent and deposits to rise by 5 percent a year through 2013,
as it focuses on attracting profitable customers.
The euro zone's biggest bank, in line with its Spanish
peers, has suffered from continued exposure to the country's
moribund economy, where one in five is unemployed.
By 1500 GMT, Santander's shares were up 0.89 percent at
6.139 euros, underperforming a 1.86 percent rise by the European
bank index . Santander's shares have dropped 29 percent
since the end of April.
RETURNS RECOVERY?
The expected recovery in profitability takes into account
the high costs of new regulations and funding and will come
about through a normalisation of provisions in mature markets.
The current low-interest rate environment could favour
future results, Saenz added.
Santander said it generates attractive returns in emerging
markets and mature economies, and the high level of free capital
generated in mature countries supports emerging markets growth.
The bank said it expects profits in Brazil to grow by 15
percent both next year and in 2013, and plans to open 300-360
branches there in the next three years.
"Brazil has been the growth driver for Santander over the
last couple of years and it seems that the bank is not worried
about that market overheating, which many economists have
forecast," a US asset manager based in London said.
In Chile, the bank predicts growth of more than 10 percent,
while profits in Mexico should rise 15-20 percent in 2012 and
2013.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Judy MacInnes in Madrid and
Steve Slater in London; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David
Hulmes)