版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 14:43 BJT

Santander to buy GE consumer financing business in Northern Europe

MADRID, June 23 Spain's largest bank Santander said on Monday it has agreed to acquire GE Money Bank, GE Capital's consumer finance business in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, for 700 million euros ($950.29 million).

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2014 and will have an impact of 8 basis points on Santander's core capital, the bank said in a statement to the stock market regulator.

($1 = 0.7366 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐