Underwriters exercise greenshoe in Santander Mexico offer

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 The Mexican arm of Spain's Banco Santander said on Friday that the underwriters of its dual-country offering, launched earlier this week, have exercised their greenshoe.
Leading underwriters in Mexico received 41.7 million of Santander Mexico's shares while international underwriters got 178.7 million shares.
Banco Santander's Mexican unit defied gloom in global markets as its newly listed shares rose sharply on Wednesday after its Spanish parent raised $4 billion in a record issue for Latin America's second-largest economy.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct