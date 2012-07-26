UPDATE 2-Santander profit halves on property writedowns

* H1 net profit 1.7 bln euros vs 2.9 bln euros forecast

* Writes down 2.8 bln euros to cover real estate losses

* Net interest income 15.5 bln euros, beats forecast

* Bad loans ratio 4.11 pct end-June

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, July 26 The euro zone's biggest bank, Santander, said on Thursday first-half profit halved after it took writedowns on deteriorating Spanish real estate assets while deposits in Spain jumped during the quarter.

Santander said it had now completed 70 percent of writedowns against repossessed housing and unrecoverable loans to developers demanded by government in an attempt to belatedly recognise losses from a 2008 property crash.

"The provisions we are making will allow us to put real estate write-offs in Spain behind us by the end of this year," said Chairman Emilio Botin in a statement.

A funding gap in Spanish banks' balance sheets due to bad property investments, worsened by loan defaults in a recession, has pushed Spain to ask Europe for an up to 100 billion euros ($121 billion) credit line to prop up lenders.

Santander has suffered less than domestic rivals from a severe Spanish economic downturn and the property crash due to its diversified business in Brazil, Mexico, Poland and Britain. Latin America comprises half of profit.

Analysts pointed to weaker revenues in Latin America and higher credit losses in the quarter, particularly Brazil which is suffering a sharp slowdown in economic growth, pushing up the rate of defaults across the banking sector.

"Brazil was the main disappointment," said Jaime Becerril of J.P. Morgan.

Britain was also a weak spot, where historically low interest rates are eating into margins. Second quarter revenues for the British business were down 21 percent on the year-ago period to 954 millon euros.

Shares were trading 1.5 percent higher at 1000 GMT at 4.4 euros per share, outpacing a steady blue-chip index.

Despite the woes gripping the Spanish banking sector, Santander said deposits in Spain had grown 15 percent, while quarterly revenues were the highest in the last 10 quarters.

The April to June period covers the nationalisation of Bankia, Spain's biggest bank rescue ever, which sent shock waves through the country's financial system.

Santander and smaller rival BBVA often gain clients during times of uncertainty in Spain, as they are seen by Spaniards as strong, stable banks.

The bank reported net profit of 1.7 billion euros after writing down losses of 2.78 billion euros on Spanish property assets. Profit for the period before provisioning was 3 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

Santander is required to write down 8.8 billion euros by the end of the year following two banking reforms put out by the government in February and May.

From that, including today's announcement, it has so far covered 5.99 billion euros. This includes 1.8 billion euros from 2011 earnings, 2.8 billion euros this quarter as well as a 900-million-euro profit from the sale of the Colombian unit and 490 million euros from a reassurance deal with Abbey Life Assurance.

In a recent external audit of Spain's banks, Santander was one of three judged not to need capital even in a stressed scenario, alongside BBVA and CaixaBank.

Mid-sized Spanish banks Bankinter and Sabadell have both reported first half results brought low by writedowns against toxic property assets.