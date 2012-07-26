UPDATE 3-Santander profit halves on property writedowns

* H1 net profit 1.7 bln euros vs 2.9 bln euros forecast
* Writes down 2.8 bln euros to cover real estate losses
* Bad loans ratio 4.11 pct end-June
* Gained market share in Spain, but Brazil disappoints
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, July 26 The euro zone's biggest bank,
Santander, said on Thursday first-half profit halved
after it took writedowns on deteriorating Spanish real estate
assets while deposits in Spain jumped during the quarter.
Santander said it had now completed 70 percent of required
writedowns against repossessed housing and unrecoverable loans
to developers demanded by regulators in an attempt to belatedly
recognise losses from a 2008 property crash.
Although in line with the provisions ordered by the Spanish
government, traders were surprised the bank was willing to take
such a slice of these losses so early in the year. Shares were
trading 1.7 percent higher at 1000 GMT at 4.1 euros per share,
outpacing a steady blue-chip index.
"The provisions we are making will allow us to put real
estate write-offs in Spain behind us by the end of this year,"
said Chairman Emilio Botin in a statement.
Santander said at an analysts' presentation there would be
no change to its dividend policy. On Wednesday Spain's
Telefonica said it would scrap its dividend for 2012 as
it battles to bring down its debt pile in a tough recession.
A funding gap in Spanish banks' balance sheets due to bad
property investments, worsened by loan defaults in a recession,
has pushed Spain to ask Europe for a credit line of up to 100
billion euros ($121 billion) line to prop up lenders.
Spain is not considering seeking immediate help from the
European Union to ease tensions on its sovereign debt, two
Spanish sources said on Thursday, although the euro zone is
eyeing possible action for later this year.
Spain's borrowing costs reached this week new record highs
since the launch of the euro 13 years ago. The country's 10-year
bonds were trading at around 7.4 percent on Thursday, down from
around 7.7 percent in previous days; this level is still seen as
unsustainable.
Despite these woes gripping the banks, Santander said
deposits in Spain had grown 15 percent, while quarterly revenues
were the highest in the last 10 quarters.
"They are benefitting from everything that has happened.
They have an enviable position in Spain. There are many
customers that are leaving the bank they have been with all
their lives to move to more solid banks," said Alejandro Varela,
fund manager at Renta 4 with 400 million euros of assets under
management, including Santander shares.
BRAZIL DISAPPOINTS
Santander has suffered less than domestic rivals from a
severe Spanish economic downturn and the property crash due to
its diversified business in Brazil, Mexico, Poland and Britain.
Latin America comprises half of profit.
Analysts however pointed to weaker revenues in Latin America
and higher credit losses in the quarter, particularly Brazil
which is suffering a sharp slowdown in economic growth, pushing
up the rate of defaults across the banking sector.
"No foreign unit has beat our estimates by a sufficient
margin to compensate for what we see as a steady decline of
Spanish earnings in coming quarters,' said Ignacio Cerezo,
analyst at Credit Suisse.
Jaime Becerril of J.P. Morgan said "Brazil was the main
disappointment."
Britain was also a weak spot, where historically low
interest rates are eating into margins. Second quarter revenues
for the British business were down 21 percent on the year-ago
period to 954 millon euros.
The April to June period covers the nationalisation of
Bankia, Spain's biggest bank rescue ever, which sent shock waves
through the country's financial system.
Santander and smaller rival BBVA often gain clients during
times of uncertainty in Spain, as they are seen by Spaniards as
strong, stable banks.
The bank reported net profit of 1.7 billion euros after
writing down losses of 2.78 billion euros on Spanish property
assets. Profit for the period before provisioning was 3 billion
euros, in line with analysts' expectations.
Santander is required to write down 8.8 billion euros by the
end of the year following two banking reforms put out by the
government in February and May.
From that, including today's announcement, it has so far
covered 5.99 billion euros. This includes 1.8 billion euros from
2011 earnings, 2.8 billion euros this quarter as well as a
900-million-euro profit from the sale of the Colombian unit and
490 million euros from a reassurance deal with Abbey Life
Assurance.
In a recent external audit of Spain's banks, Santander was
one of three judged not to need capital even in a stressed
scenario, alongside BBVA and CaixaBank.
Mid-sized Spanish banks Bankinter and Sabadell
have both reported first half results brought low by
writedowns against toxic property assets.