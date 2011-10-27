Santander seeks to offload property assets - FT

LONDON Oct 27 Santander (SAN.MC) is trying to sell a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) package of thousands of repossessed homes and plots of land to foreign investors to clean up its balance sheet, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with talks involving the bank as saying at least two of the interested potential buyers, the property funds of Cerberus [CBS.UL] and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), are asking for discounts.

However, the price reduction is said to be so deep that Santander is unlikely to strike a deal before the end of the year for fear of denting its capital ratios, the FT reported.

The property assets include finished apartments, buildings under construction and land repossessed from homebuyers and developers, the article said.

Santander, the biggest bank in the eurozone by market capitalisation, had a total of 8.3 billion euros in foreclosed Spanish property assets at the end of June.

The Spanish bank is trying to complete a block sale of about a third of the its assets, including a portion from Banesto BTO.MC, a Spanish domestic bank and a Santander subsidiary. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)