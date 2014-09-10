OBITUARY-Emilio Botin: the conquistador of Spanish banking

| MADRID, Sept 10
MADRID, Sept 10 Emilio Botin, patriarch of one
of Europe's top corporate dynasties who died on Tuesday at 79,
was credited with turning a local Spanish lender into one of the
world's biggest banks and helping to drive Spain's remarkable
economic growth of the 1990s.
Renowned for his deal-making prowess, Botin - or Don Emilio
as he was known at Santander, the euro zone's largest
bank - had quite a pedigree. He followed in the footsteps of
both his father and grandfather as chairman of the bank. His
daughter Ana Patricia Botin, the eldest of six children, is
tipped to succeed him.
With Botin at the helm for 28 years, Santander snapped up
banks across Latin America in the 1990s, leading a broader
corporate Conquista by Spanish companies on the continent it had
colonised centuries earlier. Santander swooped on British lender
Abbey National in 2004, a 9 billion euro takeover that would
catapult Spain to the centre of the global banking system.
"He was a man capable of making Santander the most important
bank of our country ... and was a key figure in the
internationalisation of the Spanish financial sector," Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.
If there were doubts about his mettle when he first took
over, Botin's tight and long-running management of Santander
came to be considered key to the lender's success.
"In the 80s, when his father died, the feeling here in (the
city of) Santander was ...'When little Emilio arrives, what will
become of the bank?'," said Miguel Angel Revilla, former
president of Cantabria, whose capital is the city of Santander.
They needn't have worried. "He oversaw everything, and Banco
Santander had some of the best professionals. He didn't hire
friends but asked who was the best," Revilla said.
When much of Spain's banking sector sought a bailout in
2012, Santander was virtually unscathed; the bank's
international footprint protected it from the country's broader
economic crash.
Like other European business dynasties such as Italy's
Agnellis or Germany's Quandts, the Botins have loomed large over
their country's political and social establishment. Botin, for
example, led a group of top bankers in putting pressure on the
Spanish government in 2012 to sort out the financial problems of
local lender Bankia, which was eventually nationalised.
Botin's great-grandfather discovered the first prehistoric
cave paintings in Altamira in northern Spain in 1879. Today, the
family is building an arts centre in the northern city of
Santander, a testament to the clan's influence over the northern
port city. Botin himself, however, shunned socialite events,
preferring to spend time with his family or on hunting trips.
His wife, piano player Paloma O'Shea, was awarded the title
of marquess by King Juan Carlos in 2008 for her contributions to
music. Botin's personal fortune was last estimated at $1.1
billion dollars by Forbes.
The Botin family's influence over Santander hasn't escaped
criticism, however. Though the family owns only 2 percent of the
bank's stock, there have been three members, including Botin, on
the board. Botin's reputation also took a hit in 2011 when the
family paid 200 million euros in penalties to avoid charges of
tax evasion related to a secret Swiss bank account. The case was
doubly embarrassing as it was revealed that the money was kept
in rival bank HSBC.
DEAL-MAKING METTLE
Botin joined Santander in 1956 - a century after the bank
was founded by Queen Isabel II. He worked for many years with
his father, succeeding him at the age of 51, in 1986, the year
Spain joined the European Union.
Botin lost no time once he took the reins as chairman. In
1989, he raised the rates paid out on Santander's savings
accounts, launching a price war with competitors. In 1994, he
gave the first indication of a deal-making mettle that would
become his signature trait, buying troubled Spanish lender
Banesto.
The nineties brought a big expansion into Latin America.
Santander pushed into Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru,
Venezuela, Chile, Puerto Rico and Uruguay. It was a strategy
that would eventually prove crucial in helping shield the bank
from Spain's crippling economic recession after the global
financial crisis.
While he was negotiating the 2004 takeover of Abbey
National, Botin shooed advisers out of the room to make his
final offer, according to people who worked on the deal. After
Abbey National, the deals continued.
In 2007, Santander bought Italian lender Antonveneta for 6.6
billion euros, only to sell it after just a few months to
Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena - for a thumping 9
billion euros.
According to details of the transaction that emerged after
several years, Emilio Botin successfully used a rival bid from
French bank BNP Paribas to put pressure on Monte dei
Paschi. A source involved with the deal said Botin managed to
"to create a tension" to boost the price. The Antonveneta
purchase would eventually lead to a host of financial troubles
for Monte dei Paschi. Santander declined to comment on Botin's
role in the deal at the time.
The scale of the bank is evident from the huge complex
outside Madrid that houses its headquarters, with landscaped
grounds featuring thousand-year-old olive trees and internal
buses to take employees around the site. The complex includes
nurseries and hairdressers for employees.
People who worked with him say Botin was a straight-talking
disciplinarian who relished micro-managing aspects of the bank's
management, even down to the Santander branding on the side of
Formula One cars.
"He had a great capacity for learning and never assumed he
knew everything. He was always willing to learn, which was a
great capacity for a man of his seniority to have," said former
Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman George Mathewson, who
worked with Botin for 25 years.
Botin was the embodiment of the bank, always wearing a red
tie to match the Santander logo. In 2012, he met former Spanish
king Juan Carlos in Brazil dressed from head to toe in Santander
red, from his Bermuda shorts to his trainers.
Friends and associates say he was extremely
health-conscious. He was often seen jogging in the grounds of
the bank's offices in Santander and was careful about what he
ate.
In recent years, Botin had handed over day-to-day operations
of the bank to longtime associates, but he remained the main
strategist, and people at the bank say that until recently he
had been planning future engagements. At the bank, word was that
Botin had wanted his chairmanship to outlast that of his father,
who retired at 83.
(Writing By Alessandra Galloni; Editing by Will Waterman)