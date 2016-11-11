Buyout funds approach Santander and Intesa over Allfunds deal - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 11 Buyout firms have approached
Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo
over a possible takeover of the Allfunds Bank mutual
fund platform, sources told Reuters.
U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital and Europe's Advent are
planning to make a joint bid for the business, which could be
worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), the sources said.
Cinven, Permira, BC Partners and Hellman &
Friedman have also discussed Allfunds with its Spanish and
Italian owners, prompting a strategic review of the platform.
Santander Asset Management and Intesa, which own 50 percent
each of the Madrid-based firm, have decided to sell their shares
and are seeking advice from large investment banks to begin an
auction before the end of the year, the sources said.
Mid-sized asset managers appeal to private equity investors
as they generate stable returns and offer scope for growth over
a three to five year period.
Santander Asset Management, Intesa Sanpaolo, Cinven, Advent,
BC Partners and Hellman & Friedman all declined to comment,
while Bain Capital and Permira were not immediately available.
Banco Santander has a 50 percent stake in Santander
Asset Management, while U.S. buyout firms Warburg Pincus
and General Atlantic control the remainder.
Santander Asset Management is selecting an adviser, while
Intesa is working with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley, they said.
Established in 2000 to provide access to so-called open
architecture investment funds market, Allfunds has more than 200
billion euros of assets under management.
It offers more than 47,000 funds and has an extensive
network of more than 503 clients including commercial and
private banks, fund managers and insurers.
The sources said it generates earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 125
million euros and could be valued at close to 16 times this.
TAKEOVER APPETITE
Earlier this year analysts pointed to the acquisition by
London-based asset manager Henderson Group of U.S.
rival Janus Capital as a catalyst for further consolidation as
companies need to gain global scale, streamline operations and
diversify their portfolios.
UniCredit wants to find a new owner for its fund
management arm Pioneer by the end of the year and has recently
received binding bids valuing the unit at more than 3 billion
euros.
Meanwhile, Bain and Advent have often teamed up over the
years to secure joint control of several European financial
services and payment firms such as Worldpay and Nets
, which were both recently listed on European stock
markets, as well as Italy's Istituto Centrale delle Banche
Popolari (ICBPI).
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
