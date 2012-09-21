IPOVIEW-Santander unit shows US investors' hope for Latam growth

| Sept 21
Sept 21 The upcoming initial public offering of
Banco Santander SA's Mexican unit is the latest sign
Latin American companies are being drawn to U.S. exchanges as
investors bet on emerging market growth.
The Spanish bank hopes to raise as much as 3.4 billion euros
($4.28 billion) next week in one of the largest IPOs of the
year.
Gross domestic product for the Latin American region is
expected to expand 3.7 percent this year, according to the
International Monetary Fund. Mexico is seen growing 3.6 percent,
while Colombia and Peru are forecast growing 4.7 percent and 5.5
percent, respectively.
The United States is likely to grow just over 2 percent.
"There is appetite from U.S. investors who want to diversify
their portfolios and want to invest in regions that are vibrant
and growing," said Alex Ibrahim, vice president and regional
head of Latin America, Bermuda and the Caribbean for the global
corporate client group of NYSE Euronext. "Latin America is
delivering that."
Besides Santander, banks like BBVA's Mexican arm
Bancomer are also likely candidates for a dual listing,
according to bankers.
Some technology firms are also reported to be exploring a
U.S. listing, including Argentina-based software company
Globant. The company has more than 2,500 employees, secured
funding from U.S. venture firms, and Netflix Inc's
chief executive has joined the board.
Globant could not be reached for comment.
Peixe Urbano has also been reported as a possible IPO
candidate down the road. Morgan Stanley Investment Management
and T. Rowe Price Group Inc has invested in Brazil's
largest daily deal website.
A Peixe Urbano spokeswoman said the company is not currently
exploring going public.
In 2011, there were just two U.S. IPOs by Latin American
companies: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, a Buenos
Aires-based operator of McDonald's Corp restaurants in
Latin America, and Adecoagro SA, a South American
agricultural company with farms across Brazil, Argentina and
Uruguay. There were no U.S. IPOs from the region in 2010.
Santander is the third Latin American company to raise
capital in the U.S. so far this year, either through listing
common shares or American depositary shares, according to Ipreo,
which provides capital markets data.
Santander's Mexico unit, which kicks in about 12 percent of
total profits, will be the largest share offering of a Mexican
company since 1991, when billionaire Carlos Slim's
telecommunications company Telmex listed in a $2.2 billion
flotation.
The Mexican banking sector is especially attractive to
investors as it is largely underdeveloped, compared to other
nations in Latin America.
"In the Latin American market, it's easier to get excited
about the long-term growth potential prospects with a rapidly
growing middle class and a younger population," said Nick
Cowley, fund manager of the Latin America part of the Henderson
Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund.
But not all Latin American companies are getting the same
reception.
Chilean multibrand retailer Cencosud SA, which went
public in June 2012, cut its IPO size by more than one-quarter
before raising $474 million. Its shares are up nearly 11 percent
since then.
Shares of Adecoagro, which went public in January 2011, have
risen 22 percent since the beginning of the year.
But Arcos Dorodos has fallen over 45 percent since the
beginning of the year on inflation worries and slowed growth in
its main market, Brazil.
Still, U.S. investors have been drawn to Latin America in
the past year and a half due to increased stability in capital
markets and government fiscal policies, said Candice Teruszkin,
regional head of Latin American ADRs at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
"Investors feel very comfortable with the political and
social situation and the high returns they have received," she
said.