RLPC-$1.4 bln loan to back Santander Asset Management stake purchase

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 7 U.S. private equity firms Warburg
Pincus and General Atlantic's acquisition of a 50 percent
stake in Santander's asset management arm will be
backed with a $1.4 billion loan package, banking sources said on
Thursday.
Santander announced in May that it would book a 700
million-euro ($937 million) net profit from the deal, which
valued Santander Asset Management at 2.05 billion euros. For
Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, the addition of Santander
Asset Management to their portfolios further increases their
investments in financial services.
The acquisition is due to close by the end of the year which
is why the debt financing has been launched now, the banking
sources said.
Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are
arranging the Ba2/BB rated deal, the banking sources said.
Bank meetings will take place in London on Monday and New
York on Tuesday to present the deal to investors, the banking
sources added.
The financing includes a seven-year multi-currency term loan
B involving $765 million, 230 million euros and 75 million
pounds. There is also a $200 million revolving credit facility,
the sources said.
The deal is valued at approximately 3.5 times debt to
earnings, the sources added.
More details such as interest payments on the term loan will
emerge on Monday after the bank meeting. Commitments are due
towards the end of November.