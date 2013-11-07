RLPC-$1.4 bln loan to back Santander Asset Management stake purchase

LONDON Nov 7 U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic's acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Santander's asset management arm will be backed with a $1.4 billion loan package, banking sources said on Thursday.

Santander announced in May that it would book a 700 million-euro ($937 million) net profit from the deal, which valued Santander Asset Management at 2.05 billion euros. For Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, the addition of Santander Asset Management to their portfolios further increases their investments in financial services.

The acquisition is due to close by the end of the year which is why the debt financing has been launched now, the banking sources said.

Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Goldman Sachs , JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are arranging the Ba2/BB rated deal, the banking sources said.

Bank meetings will take place in London on Monday and New York on Tuesday to present the deal to investors, the banking sources added.

The financing includes a seven-year multi-currency term loan B involving $765 million, 230 million euros and 75 million pounds. There is also a $200 million revolving credit facility, the sources said.

The deal is valued at approximately 3.5 times debt to earnings, the sources added.

More details such as interest payments on the term loan will emerge on Monday after the bank meeting. Commitments are due towards the end of November.