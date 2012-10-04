RLPC-Santander sells 2.5 bln euro loan portfolio

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 4 Spain's Banco Santander
has sold a 2.5 billion euro ($3.23 billion) loan portfolio to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, banking sources said on
Thursday, part of efforts by Spain's banks to plug a capital
shortfall.
Bankia is also getting ready to sell a 500 million
euro loan portfolio, banking sources said on Thursday.
Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bankia declined
to comment.
The sale is the biggest single loan portfolio sale by a
Spanish bank since the euro zone crisis intensified, banking
sources said. BBVA has already sold around 1 billion
euros of loans on an individual basis this year, banking sources
said.