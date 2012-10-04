UPDATE 1-RLPC-Santander is selling 2.5 bln euro loan portfolio

* Spanish banks selling 4 billion euros of loans
* BoAML buying 2.5 bln euro loan portfolio from Santander
* Bankia prepares 500 mln euro loan sale
By Claire Ruckin and Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Oct 4 Spain's Banco Santander
is selling a loan portfolio of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.23
billion) to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, banking
sources said on Thursday.
Santander's deal will be the biggest single loan portfolio
sale by a Spanish bank since the euro zone crisis intensified,
the sources said.
Another Spanish bank Bankia is preparing to sell a
500 million euro in loans, the banking sources said.
Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bankia declined
to comment.
Spanish banks have been considering selling loans since late
2011 but loan sales have picked up after Spain's bank and public
sector finances came under renewed pressure in mid-2012.
The Spanish government is expected to request an
international rescue package by the end of the year to lower its
borrowing costs.
"Spanish banks have been looking at portfolio sales for some
time - it is not surprising that they have upped their pace
now," a banker said.
BBVA has already sold around 1 billion euros of
loans on an individual basis this year, banking sources added.
BBVA, which is strongly capitalised, has nearly met its loan
sale target, a senior banker said.
Some other Spanish banks are under pressure to plug a 60
billion euro capital shortfall, according to consultants Oliver
Wyman in a report released last Friday.
Some have been hit hard by the country's property crash and
the euro zone crisis and are focused on raising capital.
Santander does not have a capital shortfall. The bank's core
Tier 1 capital, a measure of financial strength, was 10.1
percent at the end of the second quarter by Basel criteria and
9.5 percent according to the European Banking Authority.
DISTRESSED DEBT
Bank of America Merrill Lynch won the Santander deal against
competition from private equity funds and distressed debt
investors, bankers said.
The loans consists of performing and non-performing loans to
small and medium-sized companies, real estate loans, distressed
loans and loans to companies that no longer fit the bank's
strategy, bankers said.
The U.S. bank has a large sales force and is able to sell
the loans to a wide range of investors including European and
U.S. buyers.
Earlier this year, the U.S. bank bought a 300 million
euro-equivalent portfolio of loans from Allied Irish Bank
Santander took a loss to sell the portfolio, traders said,
but the sale of the loans in a bundle allowed it to achieve a
better price overall than it would have done by selling loans
individually.
Another banker said Santander did not need to sell many more
loans.
PORTFOLIO SALES
Spain's banks are relative latecomers to loan portfolio
sales, which have raised hundreds of billions of euros for
Europe's cash-strapped banking sector.
An estimated 3 trillion euros of loans were expected to be
put up for sale after regulators stepped up pressure on banks to
strengthen their capital buffers in mid 2011.
Most banks chose to sell loans or let them run down to free
up capital rather than raise expensive equity. By selling off
loans they cut down the amount of capital they have to hold to
support the loans. This also boosts their capacity to take on
new business.
UK banks rescued after the financial crisis held the first
loan portfolio sales in 2010 and were followed by banks from
Europe's periphery. Portuguese, Greek and Irish banks offloaded
loans in early 2011 as the eurozone crisis hammered their
funding costs.
The loan sales turned into a flood after August 2011 when
Greece's finances deteriorated and French and German banks were
forced to sell loans in the face of soaring funding costs and a
dollar squeeze which made it uneconomic to hold low-priced
loans.
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale sold a
combined 150 billion euros of loans (risk-weighted assets) as an
alternative to raising capital in late 2011.
At the same time, Italy's UniCredit said it would
sell or run off 48 billion euros of loans.