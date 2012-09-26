版本:
Banco Santander says prices Mexico unit at 31.25 pesos/shr

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Banco Santander priced a share offering for its Mexican unit at 31.25 pesos per share, in the middle of the range set by the company, the bank said late Tuesday.

The bank is listing 24.9 percent of its Mexican unit in two tranches: One in Mexico, for 20 percent, and the other 80 percent in the United States.

