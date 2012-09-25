Santander Mexico local share listing priced at 31.25 pesos-sources

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 The local share offering of Banco Santander's Mexican unit was priced at 31.25 pesos per share, in the middle of the range set by the parent company, market sources said on Tuesday.
The Spanish bank is seeking to raise up to $4.3 billion by listing 24.9 percent of its Mexican unit in what would be the biggest public offering of a Mexican company to date.
The transaction is in two tranches: one in Mexico, for 20 percent of the shares in the global offering, and one outside Mexico, including the United States, representing 80 percent.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.