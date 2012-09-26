版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 01:19 BJT

Shares in Santander Mexico jump 9 pct from offer price

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Banco Santander's Mexico unit rose to as high as 34.04 pesos on Wednesday, shares trading as much as 9 percent above the offer price of 31.25 pesos.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐