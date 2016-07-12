Spain's Santander names ex-JPMorgan exec Masters blockchain guru

July 12 Banco Santander SA, Spain's
largest lender, named former JPMorgan executive Blythe
Masters its senior blockchain adviser as banks race to find new
uses for the technology behind virtual currency Bitcoin.
Proponents of blockchain, or distributed ledger technology,
say it has the potential to shake up how financial markets
operate. The technology creates a shared database in which
participants can trace every transaction ever conducted.
Santander is one of several banks investing in this sector
to avoid being left behind by fintech start-ups.
Citigroup, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs
are among other big global banks that have invested in
the technology.
Masters, who spent 27 years at JPMorgan, has been leading
the charge into blockchain by financiers.
The blockchain software firm she started, Digital Asset
Holdings, has raised more than $60 million from investors such
as Goldman Sachs and the Australian Securities Exchange, which
is partnering with the firm to work on using the technology in
the cash-equities market.
Masters was previously the chairman of Santander Consumer
USA Holdings' board. She rose to prominence during the 1990s
when she helped to create the credit-derivatives market.
Her appointment comes shortly after Santander became the
first British bank to start using blockchain to record
international payments.
The lender said at the time that it may start rolling out
the service to customers next year.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)