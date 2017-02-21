MOVES-Santander Corporate & Commercial names new director

Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.

Proctor will report to Andrew Clayton, national head of financial sponsors, structured finance group.

Proctor joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he helped originate a range of transactions to support a number of private equity backed UK mid-market corporates. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)