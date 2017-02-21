MOVES-Santander Corporate & Commercial names new director

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
Proctor will report to Andrew Clayton, national head of financial sponsors, structured finance group.
Proctor joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he helped originate a range of transactions to support a number of private equity backed UK mid-market corporates. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada