Bank of Spain starts proceedings over Santander's Saenz's pardon

MADRID, March 4 The Bank of Spain said on Monday
it had started proceedings to decide whether the Chief Executive
of Banco Santander, Alfredo Saenz, will be barred from
banking.
Spain's Supreme Court last month partially annulled a 2011
pardon of a conviction held by Saenz, reviving a long-running
case and creating a headache for the central bank, which now has
to decide his fate as CEO of the euro zone's biggest bank.
Although Spanish rules on banking ethics would in most cases
bar a person with a criminal record, the Bank of Spain said it
could not prejudge the outcome of the proceedings.