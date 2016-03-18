UPDATE 1-Santander seeks to win over investors with dividend rise

(Adds details from the shareholders meeting)
By Jesús Aguado
SANTANDER, Spain, March 18 Spain's biggest bank
Banco Santander announced a slight increase in this
year's dividend policy on Friday in a bid to win back minority
shareholder confidence after a more than 60 percent cut in the
payout in 2015.
Chairwoman Ana Botin told a shareholders meeting in the
northern Spanish port of Santander, where the bank was founded,
the lender would pay a dividend of 0.21 euros ($0.24) per share
against 2016 earnings, a 5 percent rise from 2015.
In January 2015, soon after taking over at the bank from her
late father, Ana Botin slashed dividends to 0.20 euros per share
from 0.60 euros, with three out of four payments to be made in
cash, as part of a plan to boost capital.
The sweetener was not enough for some shareholders who
attacked the bank's dividend policy and its recent share
performance at the meeting.
"We have suffered a significant reduction in dividend
payments and have also witnessed a huge loss of confidence in
the share performance," said Jose Luis Gonzalez, a minority
shareholder at the event.
Santander's shares have fallen over 11 percent in the last
three months, driven partly by the slowdown in Brazil, which
accounts for 19 percent of its earnings.
The bank said it would pay three dividends in cash and one
in shares or cash, known as a scrip dividend, against this
year's earnings. Santander will pay 30 to 40 percent of its
recurring profits in cash dividends, compared with 20 percent
previously.
FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH
While Botin did not rule out purchases in key markets, she
said the bank, which blazed a trail of foreign deals before the
financial crisis, would focus on expanding its existing
business.
"Our aim is to grow market share and to grow profitability,"
Botin told shareholders.
Amid record low interest rates and stiff competition for
lending in the domestic market, many Spanish banks are trying to
increase revenue from international operations.
Botin said Santander was confident it would meet its
profitability and capital targets for 2018.
She also announced the creation of an international advisory
board, chaired by the former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry
Summers, which will help manage bank's digital transformation.
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Alexander Smith and
David Evans)