Santander pays to use Telefonica data in LatAm-report

MADRID, Sept 5 Spanish bank Santander
agreed to pay Spain's Telefonica 38 million euros
($54.5 million) for data about its customers in Latin America to
target them with insurance products, Expansion reported.
The deal, signed between Santander Insurance Holding and
Telefonica Internacional (TISA) in 2009, gives the euro zone's
largest bank access to databases about 190 million Telefonica
customers, reported the financial daily on Monday without citing
sources.
Santander signed three contracts with Telefonica and has
still to pay 7.5 million euros, said the paper.
Latin America is a key market for both companies,
particularly since consumers in their home country are cutting
back on optional spending due to economic conditions. One in
five workers in Spain are out of work and many employees have
had their pay frozen or cut.
Santander already has 40.3 million customers in the region
while Telefonica has 190.3 million, more than 40 percent of whom
are in Brazil and 22.5 million in Argentina.
No one from Santander or Telefonica was immediately
available to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by David Holmes)
($1=.6969 Euro)