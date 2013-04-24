Santander names Zabalza CEO of Brazilian unit as Portela resigns

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
SAO PAULO, April 24 Banco Santander Brasil SA named Jesús Zabalza as chief executive officer, replacing Marcial Portela Álvarez, the nation's largest foreign lender said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
Portela will preside over Santander Brasil's board of directors, the lender said. The bank reports first-quarter earnings early on Thursday.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value