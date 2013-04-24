版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 06:41 BJT

Santander names Zabalza CEO of Brazilian unit as Portela resigns

SAO PAULO, April 24 Banco Santander Brasil SA named Jesús Zabalza as chief executive officer, replacing Marcial Portela Álvarez, the nation's largest foreign lender said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Portela will preside over Santander Brasil's board of directors, the lender said. The bank reports first-quarter earnings early on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐