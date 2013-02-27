Santander Brasil loan defaults show signs of improving - CFO

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
SAO PAULO Feb 27 Santander Brasil's Chief Financial Officer Carlos Galán said on Wednesday that the bank's loan default rates, especially in the consumer sector, were showing early signs of improvement and should decline through 2013.
The executive said that the bank's local shares had not performed as well as expected but added that Brazilian banking shares were narrowing their discount relative to their regional peers.
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)