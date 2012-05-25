Santander may sell stake in Brazil unit-report

* Santander may sell 30 pct-40 pct stake in Brazil unit
* Estado says Bradesco, Banco do Brasil seen as bidders
* Banco do Brasil denies report; others declined comment
SAO PAULO, May 25 Banco Santander,
Spain's largest lender, is considering the sale of a stake on
its Brazilian unit to raise capital to cover mounting losses in
its home market, a local newswire said on Friday.
Madrid-based Santander might sell between 30 percent and 40
percent of its Banco Santander Brasil subsidiary,
Agência Estado said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of
the situation. Santander has no intentions to exit Brazil, which
accounts for 30 percent of global earnings, the wire said.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation's
largest bank, and Banco Bradesco, Brazil's
second-biggest nongovernment bank, might be likely bidders for
the stake, the wire added. The price would include part of the
goodwill amortized in Santander's purchase of ABN Amro's
Brazilian operations in 2008, Agência Estado added.
A spokesman for Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco declined to
comment on the report. Banco do Brasil said the report lacked
any basis. Efforts to reach Santander Brasil press
representatives in São Paulo were unsuccessful.
The report comes as political pressure is mounting on local
lenders to lower borrowing costs amid climbing defaults and
flagging demand for new credit. Analysts consulted by Agência
Estado valued Santander Brasil at between 100 billion reais and
160 billion reais ($49.5 billion to $79 billion).
Over the past month, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff
toughened her tone and demanded private-sector banks bolster
lending and cut rates to help kick-start Latin America's largest
economy. Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's
No. 1 mortgage lender, have stepped up lending and cut interest
rates as a way to force their rivals to lower borrowing costs.
Shares of Santander Brasil have gained 12 percent this year,
after shedding about one-third in 2011, partly because of
speculation of a stake sale.