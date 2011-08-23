REFILE-UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil Chairman Barbosa to step down

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Fabio Barbosa is stepping down next month as chairman of Banco Santander's (SAN.MC) Brazilian unit to take control of a leading local media group, following a year of disappointing results at the nation's fifth-biggest bank.

Barbosa, who steered Santander's takeover of the Brazilian unit of ABN Amro in 2008, will leave his post as chairman of Banco Santander Brasil on Sept. 22, the bank said in a Tuesday regulatory filing. Barbosa had stepped down as chief executive of the lender earlier this year.

Santander Brasil posted disappointing results in the first half as expenses and provisions rose sharply, profit indicators weakened and the bank gave an uninspiring outlook for delinquencies in its loan books.

Analysts said that Santander Brasil failed to deliver on efficiency and profitability goals since its initial public offering late in 2009 which raised a then-record 14 billion reais ($8.8 billion). Some of them singled out Barbosa's overly ambitious targets as a reason for underperformance.

The Brazilian depositary receipts of Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA), the bank's most widely traded class of stock, have shed more than 36 percent so far this year, closing 2.5 percent lower at 13.91 reais on Tuesday ahead of the announcement.

After the resignation was announced, Sao Paulo-based Grupo Abril, the publisher of the nation's most-read news magazine, said on its website that Barbosa would take over as chief executive. He replaces Giancarlo Civita, a member of the family that controls the media group. ($1=1.60 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Matthew Lewis)