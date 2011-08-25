Santander Brasil announces buyback to prop up shares

* Move aims to manage capital base more efficiently

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 Banco Santander Brasil, the country's fifth-biggest lender, plans to buy back as many as 57.01 million shares to prop up its main class of stock, which has lost about 36 percent this year.

The Sao Paulo-based bank, also the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC), could repurchase either units, which are locally traded shares comprised of preferred and common stock, or U.S. traded stock (BSBR.N), according to a regulatory filing.

The amount represents the equivalent of 1.5 percent of the lender's capital base, the filing noted. Santander Brasil's units (SANB11.SA) are the bank's most widely traded class of stock.

The move aims to "maximize value creation for our stakeholders through an efficient management of capital," the filing said.

Pressure from investors has grown since Santander Brasil sold shares for the first time late in 2009, as management delivered credit and operational results below market expectations. Santander Brasil's stock has led declines among large financial stocks in Brazil this year -- a group of the country's biggest listed lenders have tumbled 24 percent so far in 2011.

When Santander Brasil had its IPO, officials estimated that the bank's credit growth rate could exceed that of local rivals by about 2 percentage points -- it currently trails that of its main rivals by about 3 points.

Units were unchanged at 13.80 reais in early trading on Thursday.

Fabio Barbosa, the executive who presided over Santander Brasil's purchase of the local unit of ABN Amro in 2008 and the initial public offering, stepped down as chairman on Wednesday. Barbosa had already quit the chief executive post earlier this year. [ID:nN1E77M1V1] (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione; editing by Maureen Bavdek)