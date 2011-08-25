UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil stock soars after buyback plan

* Shares gain as much as 5.4 percent in early trading

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 Banco Santander Brasil, the country's fifth-biggest lender, plans to buy back as many as 57.01 million shares to prop up its main class of stock, which has lost about 36 percent this year.

Its shares posted their biggest gain in two weeks on Thursday.

The Sao Paulo-based bank, also the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC), could repurchase either units, which are locally traded shares comprised of preferred and common stock, or U.S. traded stock (BSBR.N), according to a regulatory filing.

The move aims to "maximize value creation for our stakeholders through an efficient management of capital," the filing said.

The amount represents the equivalent of 1.5 percent of the lender's capital base, the filing noted. Santander Brasil's units (SANB11.SA), the bank's most widely traded class of stock, rose as much as 5.4 percent to 14.65 reais, the biggest intraday gain since Aug. 9.

Pressure from investors has grown since Santander Brasil sold shares for the first time late in 2009, as management delivered credit and operational results below market expectations. Santander Brasil's stock has led declines among large financial stocks in Brazil this year -- a group of the country's biggest listed lenders have tumbled 24 percent so far in 2011.

When Santander Brasil had its IPO, officials estimated that the bank's credit growth rate could exceed that of local rivals by about 2 percentage points -- it currently trails that of its main rivals by about 3 points.

Fabio Barbosa, the executive who presided over Santander Brasil's purchase of the local unit of ABN Amro in 2008 and the initial public offering, stepped down as chairman on Wednesday. Barbosa had already quit the chief executive post earlier this year. [ID:nN1E77M1V1] (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione; editing by Maureen Bavdek)