Banco Santander Brasil sees default rate declining

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
SAO PAULO Oct 25 Banco Santander Brasil sees loan delinquencies at their peak and expects default rates to "normalize" in coming quarters, Chief Executive Marcial Portela Alvarez told reporters on Thursday.
The Brazilian affiliate of Spain's Banco Santander posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as rising delinquencies forced higher bad loan provisions.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards