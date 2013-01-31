版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 20:58 BJT

Santander Brasil to grow loan book about 15 pct this year

SAO PAULO Jan 31 Banco Santander Brasil SA will expand credit by about 15 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Marcial Portela Álvarez said on Thursday.

