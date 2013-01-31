Santander Brasil to grow loan book about 15 pct this year

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
SAO PAULO Jan 31 Banco Santander Brasil SA will expand credit by about 15 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Marcial Portela Álvarez said on Thursday.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.