Profit at Santander Brasil declines from year earlier

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Oct 25 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported consolidated net income of 591.5 million reais ($293 million) in the third quarter, compared with net income of 866 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: