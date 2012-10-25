版本:
Profit at Santander Brasil declines from year earlier

SAO PAULO Oct 25 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported consolidated net income of 591.5 million reais ($293 million) in the third quarter, compared with net income of 866 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

