公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 17:31 BJT

Banco Santander Brasil posts net income of 2.69 bln reais in 2012

SAO PAULO Jan 31 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the nation's largest foreign lender, reported consolidated net income of 2.692 billion reais ($1.35 billion) last year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

