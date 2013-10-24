Santander Brasil beats third-quarter profit estimates

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the largest foreign lender in Brazil, earned 1.407 billion reais ($642 million) in third-quarter recurring net income, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll expected the São Paulo-based bank to earn 1.338 billion reais in the quarter.
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.