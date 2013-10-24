版本:
Santander Brasil beats third-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the largest foreign lender in Brazil, earned 1.407 billion reais ($642 million) in third-quarter recurring net income, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll expected the São Paulo-based bank to earn 1.338 billion reais in the quarter.

