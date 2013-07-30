UPDATE 2-Santander Brasil mulls takeovers to support lending growth

* Considers acquisitions to boost mortgage, payroll loans
* Recurring profit at 1.4 bln reais beats poll estimates
* Shares rise; Santander cut provisions as defaults fell
By Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA
is considering acquisitions to accelerate growth in
mortgage and payroll-deductible loans, Chief Executive Jesús
Zabalza said on Tuesday, signaling plans to catch up with larger
rivals.
Zabalza declined to mention potential takeover targets, but
said lower loan defaults at Brazil's No. 3 private-sector lender
in the second quarter marked an "inflection point" in terms of
profitability and market share positioning. Quarterly profit at
the lender beat estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll as sliding
defaults allowed the bank to cut bad-loan provisions.
"It could be acquisitions or partnerships that help us
consolidate and improve our market position in mortgage lending,
in consigned credit, in rural credit too," Zabalza told
reporters in São Paulo at an event to discuss second-quarter
earnings.
Santander Brasil earned 1.4 billion reais ($651 million) in
recurring profit, which excludes one-time items. Analysts in a
Thomson Reuters poll had expected 1.27 billion reais. Recurring
profit was down 7.2 percent from the prior quarter due to
sliding net interest income and a tumble in gains from the
purchase and sale of financial securities.
Loan growth slowed in the 12 months through the end of June,
signaling caution at Santander Brasil as defaults surged in
previous quarters. From the first quarter, lending growth
accelerated 3 percent, slightly above other private-sector
peers, driving the bank's loan book to a total 218.05 billion
reais.
Units of Santander Brasil, a blend of common and preferred
shares that is the bank's most widely traded class of stock,
rose as much as 4.3 percent when markets opened early on
Tuesday. The units were trading 1.8 percent higher in later
morning trading in São Paulo.
Santander Brasil late on Monday announced to buy back as
many as 76 million units, or 2 percent of outstanding shares,
through the next 12 months.
Zabalza said the bank will aim at return on equity of 15
percent in the coming quarters, a result of stringent expense
controls, a better loan mix with lower defaults and stable
margins and rising fee income. The bank's ROE, as the indicator
is known, was 10.9 percent in the quarter - way above the 9.8
percent estimate in the poll.
Net interest margin, or the average lending rate charged on
loans, is likely to rise in coming quarters, Zabalza said,
without elaborating. Spreads, or the difference between the
interest that banks charge on loans and their cost of funding,
slipped half a percentage point to 11.3 percent on a
quarter-on-quarter basis.
"We are hopeful that financial margins will show some
improvement," Zabalza said.
Recurring profit fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier.
Provisions fell 5 percent to 3.202 billion reais, well below
analysts' expectations for 3.45 billion reais, as loan
delinquencies plummeted. Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a
benchmark indicator for defaults, slumped to the equivalent of
5.2 percent of total outstanding loans in the second quarter
from 5.8 percent in the first quarter.
The São Paulo-based bank is a subsidiary of Spain's Banco
Santander SA and is Brazil's largest foreign lender.