2014年 7月 31日

Santander Brasil expects Bonsucesso venture to help margins

SAO PAULO, July 31 Banco Santander Brasil SA's payroll lending joint venture with Banco Bonsucesso SA will likely have a "good" impact on net interest margins, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on Thursday, without elaborating. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
