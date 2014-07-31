版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 22:12 BJT

Santander Brasil CEO sees defaults stable in coming quarter

SAO PAULO, July 31 Loan delinquencies at Banco Santander Brasil SA are expected to remain stable at current levels in the coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on Thursday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐