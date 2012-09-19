版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 05:50 BJT

New Issue-Santander Holdings sells $600 mln in notes

Sept 19 Santander Holdings USA on Wednesday sold
$600 million of senior holding company notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    JP Morgan, Santander and US Bancorp were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SANTANDER HOLDINGS USA 

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY     9/24/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.707   FIRST PAY    3/24/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.103 PCT    SETTLEMENT   9/24/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 275 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐