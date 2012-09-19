New Issue-Santander Holdings sells $600 mln in notes

Sept 19 Santander Holdings USA on Wednesday sold $600 million of senior holding company notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million. JP Morgan, Santander and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SANTANDER HOLDINGS USA AMT $600 MLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 9/24/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.707 FIRST PAY 3/24/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.103 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/24/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A