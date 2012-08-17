Santander Mexico files for IPO of up to $100 mln

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 17 Spanish bank Banco Santander's Mexican unit, Santander Mexico Financial Group, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its American depositary shares.
Reuters publication IFR reported on Thursday that the bank was looking to list up to 25 percent of its Mexican unit in an offering that could range between $3 billion and $4 billion.
Santander, UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the global coordinators to the IPO, the company said in the filing.
The company intends to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSMX", the filing said.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.