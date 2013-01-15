版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Santarus up in premarket after FDA ok's ulcerative colitis dug

NEW YORK Jan 15 Santarus Inc : * Up 8.6 percent premarket after FDA OK's its oral drug to treat a type of inflammatory bowel disease

