BRIEF-Santhera and PPMD team up on benefit/risk study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Nov 25 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Santhera and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) team up on benefit/risk study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
* Says study will focus specifically on patient and caregiver preferences regarding pulmonary therapies in disease
* Says study will be based on data from Santhera's successful phase III clinical trial with Catena/Raxone(Idebenone) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.