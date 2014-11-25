版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 14:29 BJT

BRIEF-Santhera and PPMD team up on benefit/risk study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Nov 25 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Santhera and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) team up on benefit/risk study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

* Says study will focus specifically on patient and caregiver preferences regarding pulmonary therapies in disease

* Says study will be based on data from Santhera's successful phase III clinical trial with Catena/Raxone(Idebenone) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

