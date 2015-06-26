Santhera drug gets CHMP recommendation

ZURICH, June 26 Santhera Pharmaceuticals
said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended
approving its Raxone drug for treating Leber's Hereditary Optic
Neuropathy (LHON).
"We are very excited about the CHMP's positive opinion,
which recognizes the urgent medical need for a treatment for
this devastating disease," Chief Executive Thomas Meier said on
Friday.
"We can now execute on our plans to ensure Raxone is made
available to patients in the EU as soon as the European
Commission marketing authorization is received."
