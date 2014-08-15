版本:
BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals receives CHF 13.4 million through sale of treasury shares

Aug 15 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG : * Santhera receives CHF 13.4 million through sale of treasury shares * Says announced it completed sale of 200,000 registered shares at average

price of CHF 66.85 per share * New funds to pursue regulatory submissions, proceed with clinical dev.

activities and support preparation for market entry for raxone/catena * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
