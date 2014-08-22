UPDATE 2- Santos touts growth prospects with big gas find off Australia

* Potentially big gas find could be developed with other
fields
* Underlying profit up 3 pct, beats forecasts
* Surprises with 33 pct dividend hike as PNG LNG flows
* Santos expects stronger H2 profit
(Recasts, adds detail)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Aug 22 Australian oil and gas
producer Santos Ltd unveiled a new gas find off Western
Australia on Friday giving the company new growth options,
alongside its holdings in the east of the country and Papua New
Guinea.
Santos announced the Lasseter deepwater find in the Browse
Basin as it beat market forecasts with a 3 percent rise in
first-half core profit, surprised investors with a 33 percent
hike in its dividend and flagged a stronger second half.
Santos CEO David Knox said the Lasseter gas condensate
discovery added to the success of its Crown find nearby two
years ago and could be developed with other prospects in the
area such as Ichthys, run by Japan's Inpex Corp, and
Poseidon, operated by ConocoPhillips.
The well encountered 400 metres of hydrocarbons and might
confirm a resource of 10 trillion cubic feet of gas, Knox said.
"These are the type of results that really shift thinking
and shift understanding of the whole area," Knox told analysts
on a conference call after releasing half-year results.
"This is now becoming a very, very hot place to hold
exploration acreage."
Santos is operator and 30 percent owner of the Lasseter
licence, with Chevron Corp owning 50 percent and Inpex
holding 20 percent.
"If you look forward for the company, this is one of the big
future options that's available to us," he said.
In the near term, the company's biggest growth project is
the $18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project,
which the company said was on track to start exporting gas in
2015, on budget.
Some analysts had thought Santos might unveil a cash return
to investors who have raised concerns about the outlook for
Gladstone LNG, but it opted instead to step up its dividend on
the back of new cashflow from the PNG LNG project, which started
exporting in May, ahead of schedule.
"I think it's a clever way to achieve a bit of goodwill from
the market," said Mark Samter, an analyst at Credit Suisse, who
said the company still faced the challenge of proving the GLNG
project can generate a good return.
Underlying profit rose to A$258 million for the six months
to June from A$251 million a year earlier, beating an average
forecast from four analysts of A$222 million.
The result was stronger than expected as tax and royalty
payments were lower than some analysts had tipped.
"We have set the foundation for a stronger second half,"
Knox said.
Net profit fell 24 percent to A$206 million, hit by
writedowns of A$70 million mostly related to its Indonesian coal
seam methane business. The impairment had been flagged in July.
Santos shares climbed to a nine-month high of A$15.26 after
the dividend surprise and last traded up 3.2 percent at A$15.06,
outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in the broader market.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Richard
Pullin and Joseph Radford)