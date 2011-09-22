版本:
China's Sany Heavy delays up to $3.3 bln HK offer - IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 22 Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd , China's largest construction machinery maker, has delayed its up to $3.3 billion Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Thursday.

No new dates had been set for the deal to return to the market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The announcement came after Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled nearly 5 percent on Thursday amid ongoing concern about Europe's debt crisis. (Reporting by Jing Song and Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)

