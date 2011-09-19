China's Sany Heavy to raise $3.33 bln in HK offer -terms

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Chinese construction company Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd could raise up to $3.33 billion in a Hong Kong stock offering to fund expansion of its domestic production lines and overseas factories, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The company, which makes construction machinery such as concrete pumps and truck cranes, is offering 1.34 billion shares for HK$16.13-HK$19.38 each, putting the total deal value at up to HK$25.97 billion ($3.33 billion), the term sheet said. ($1 = 7.795 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)