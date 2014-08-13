BRIEF-Jiangsu Sanyou to set up U.S. unit to expand clothing business

BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
Aug 13 Jiangsu Sanyou Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit in Los Angeles to expand clothing market in the U.S.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pr9dil
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: