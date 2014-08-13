版本:
BRIEF-Jiangsu Sanyou to set up U.S. unit to expand clothing business

Aug 13 Jiangsu Sanyou Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up unit in Los Angeles to expand clothing market in the U.S.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pr9dil

