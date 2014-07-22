版本:
BRIEF-Beijing Sanyuan monitoring food quality issues affecting McDonald's in China

July 22 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd

* Says sees food quality issues affecting McDonald's in China as an important matter

* Says it has stakes in McDonald's units in Beijing and Guangdong, too early to assess impact of food quality issue on company's financial performance

