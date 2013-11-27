SAP co-CEO Snabe says IT-Airbus does not make sense

FRANKFURT Nov 27 Germany's biggest tech
company, SAP rejected on Wednesday calls by domestic
politicians for European IT companies to band together to stand
up against the U.S. tech giants in the wake of the NSA spying
scandal.
German politicians have pleaded for a so-called "IT-Airbus"
amid a growing sense of European unease with revelations of
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden about the United States
spying on Europeans, which included monitoring Chancellor Angela
Merkel's mobile phone.
"A merger between some European IT companies with the aim of
drawing a line between them and the rest of the global market,
does not make any sense," SAP's co-Chief Executive Officer Jim
Hagemann Snabe said in an e-mailed response to questions from
Reuters.
German politicians in favour of IT companies teaming up,
such as Chancellor Angela Merkel, argue it would make Europe
less dependent on US tech and data giants including Microsoft
, Google and Cisco.
It would copy the success of plane maker Airbus, part of
European group EADS, which is going head-to-head with
Boeing on the global aerospace market.